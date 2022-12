Not Available

The corrupt pure-love story revolves around Kasuga Takao, a bookish boy who loves the poems of Charles Baudelaire (the original author of the poetry collection Les Fleurs du mal or Flowers of Evil). One day after school, he discovers and steals the gym clothes of Saeki Nanako, the girl he has a crush on. However, he learns that Nakamura Sawa, a girl he loathes, happens to catch him in the act. Nakamura blackmails Kasuga into a contract, or else she will reveal his secret.