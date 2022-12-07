Floyd on Barbeque

Not Available

Barbecues are very entertaining affairs, especially when Keith Floyd has a hand in preparing them. Aided and abetted by Lea & Perrins, this video gives you a very wide range of unusual recipes and marinade suggestions, plus some interesting short cuts, and shows you how to go to town with your next barbecue. You'll see how easy it all is to make a complete success of your barbecue with a little thought and preparation, to replace boring bangers and burgers with a spread you'll be really thrilled with. It's all spiced up with a dash of Lea & Perrins Culinary Sauces --Chilli and Garlic, Lemon and Herbs, Spiced Peppercorn and original and genuine Worcestershire. One thing's for sure: with Floyd your barbecue will never be the same again. Enclosed in this video there is a very helpful recipe leaflet. It will remind you of some of Floyd's ideas that you have seen on the screen and give you a guide to the amounts you need to use.