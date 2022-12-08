Not Available

James O'Neil is a 28 year old man who was adopted by people overseas when he was young. He is the CEO of a very large supermarket and is the typical man with cool charm and deals with things in a cool and collected manner. Lee Jin Hee is 32 years old and her husband suffered a horrible accident on the 6th month they were married. She takes care of their son for seven years and is faced with bankruptcy. Jin Hee meets James and they do business together and soon they develop a romantic love story.