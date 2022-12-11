Not Available

Fly Tales is an animated television series made in 1999. It featured the short adventures of a ball shaped fly. The Fly would come into sticky situations but always somehow manage to escape. The theme featured The Fly flying through several commonplace areas such as the kitchen. The show was often shown on Cartoon Network at 5 o'clock in the morning after The Magic Roundabout and before Flying Rhino Junior High, in the UK. The series is based on a French comic book originally by Lewis Trondheim called La Mouche.