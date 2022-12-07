Fly With Me

Not Available

Leung Hau-Chi (Ada Choi) is a typical career woman in her 30s - fussy, arrogant and easily irritated by the sight of beautiful young women. Desperate for love and for something exciting to happen in her life, Chi is miserable and begins to despair when she abruptly transforms into a superwoman of incredible charm and strength. With each new amazing power, Chi uses her extraordinary powers to fight for justice, help the weak, and go on remarkable adventures. On the way, she meets three kindhearted men: Yeung Ho-Yin (Kenny Wong), a brave but traditional policeman; Tsu Wing-Fai (Raymond Cho), a good-natured self-made businessman; and Kan Ming-Hin (Moses Chan), a genius plastic surgeon. To complicate matters, Hin happens to be in love with both Chi and her superwoman alter ego. Despite having superpowers, Chi has no idea how to find her true love.