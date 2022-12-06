Not Available

Welcome to the Flying High guide at TV Tome. There is no editor for this show. If you would like to be the editor look here for details. Pam, Marcy and Lisa were three attractive airline stewardesses, who worked for Sun West Airlines based in Los Angeles. Their plane was piloted by bumbling ladies' man Captain March, while Raymond was the airline's PR man. One never knew the lives of stewardesses could be so thrilling, as our heroines frequently got into one romantic, adventuresome or humorous scrape after another.