The observational documentary series, Flying Miners, puts a human face to the men and women working at the coalface in Australia’s mining industry. Commuting by plane, to work in one of Australia’s remote mines, can be a double-edged sword...the money is good, but the costs are great. Isolation, loneliness, and heartache - these are the realities of working out in the wilderness, thousands of kilometres from home. But over 100,000 people choose to work this way. They’re called FIFOs: Fly In Fly Out miners and they hold a unique place in Australia’s mining industry.