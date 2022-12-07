Flying Wild Alaska

Not Available

Meet the unconventional Tweto family that rules Alaska's most dangerous skies. Operating their family-run airline, Era Alaska, they battle unforgiving Alaskan weather and terrain to transport life's necessities to one of the most remote and extreme regions of America. With no freeway system for hundreds of miles, Era Alaska is the lifeline for the isolated rural inhabitants of the Bering Sea coastline. From champion snow dogs bound for the Iditarod to medicine for sick children to groceries for miners working on an operation on the North Slope, the goods that the intrepid pilots ship on any given day are crucial to everyday life.