Kiyomi Koike is a 16-year-old girl. She has all these different emotions intertwined in her mind. One day, she suddenly blurts out "What is a woman?" She then hears a DJ's voice in her head. The voice states "Women's Songs! Radio FM999 starts." The DJ in Kiyomi Koike’s head proceeds to spin songs that matches her worries. With her eyes closed, Kiyomi Koike meets various women in the world of music and learns from them.