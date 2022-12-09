Foghorn Leghorn (El Gallo Claudio)

Not Available

The Gallo Claudio is depicted as a tall, tall, anthropomorphic adult white rooster with a stereotypical southern American accent, a "Good ol 'boy" manner of speaking, and a penchant for mischief. The first half of his name is a mockery of himself for being scandalous and obnoxious, while the second part refers to the leghorn chicken breed. His first appearance was in 1946 in a film by Quique Gavilán entitled Walky Talky Hawky. All Claudio rooster animations were directed by Robert McKimson, and he competes alongside the Tazmanian Devil as the most popular character associated with the director.