From folk art and folk music to simple pioneer living, many of North Carolina's residents have passed down history and traditions begun by the first state settlers. Folkways, hosted by Grammy Award-winning musician David Holt, introduces some of the people who strive to keep the state's history alive, either with splendid heritage handcrafting or continuing a vintage way of life that first appeared in the state's earlier days. Get ready to immerse yourself in stories, mystery and great North Carolina culture with every episode of Folkways!