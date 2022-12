Not Available

"Unrequited love is like a small ray of sunlight behind a large shadow, easily hidden by loneliness and sorrow but in general, it is still light, pure human light". This is the story of two childhood friends Minh Nhat and Thanh Van, who are as close as brothers, but when they arrive at college and Minh Nhat finds himself a girlfriend Thanh Van lives his darkest moment, Minh Nhat is not only his best friend, he is also his first love.