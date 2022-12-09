Not Available

Follow The Rules is a comedic half-hour docu-series centered around Grammy nominated rapper turned actor, Ja Rule, and the hectic household that he and his wife Aisha are trying to keep under control. With their two sons, Jeffery Jr. and Jordan, as well as Ja’s mother and mother-in-law living under one roof, the house that Rule built is anything but quiet. The couple’s oldest daughter, Brittney, just about to start her sophomore year at college, is always pushing the boundaries. Though they’ve been through a lot and don’t always agree when it comes to their modern parenting styles, Ja and Aisha always manage to keep their family together with love and laughter. Ultimately one things for sure, when you’re in their house, you better Follow The Rules.