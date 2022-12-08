Not Available

The DVD series "Following Srila Prabhupada" contains all the known films of His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada from his arrival in the West in 1965 to his departure from this world in November 1977. DVD #1 was released by ISKCON Cinema in October, 2006 and the final DVD #11 was released Dec. 22, 2009. In August, 2011 a second edition of the series was released with the subheading "The Master Collection" which has over 1 hour more of films and also subtitles for all the remembrances. As in the original DVD series, "Following Srila Prabhupada - The Master Collection" presents the films chronologically, beginning with the first film of Srila Prabhupada at Dr. Misra's Ananda Ashram in November 1965 and ending with his last days in Vrindavan, November 1977. There are three audio tracks, which include a kirtan and live audio track, a lecture track and a remembrances track with commentary of those who appear in the films. Each of the 11 DVDs is approximately 3 hours in length with a total running time of 31 hours.