Not Available

The public television series Fons & Porter's "Love of Quilting" was originally hosted by Marianne Fons and Liz Porter and a co-production with Iowa Public Television. During the 1600 Series, Mary Fons began co-hositng with Marianne. Liz comes back once in while to make guest appearances on "Love of Quilting", so look for Liz on recent episodes. When planning the episodes for the 13-part series, projects and techniques are chosen to demonstrate many different aspects of quiltmaking. Our goal is for every episode to teach you a new trick or method that will make your own quilting easier, more accurate, and more fun. Marianne and Mary are constantly planning a new series and would love to hear your comments about previous programs and any suggestions you have for new programs!