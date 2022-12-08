Not Available

Many mall food courts are similar, filled with choices that include fast food chains, pizza joints and restaurants that serve Asian food. The contestants on "Food Court Wars" hope to break up the culinary monotony with ideas for restaurants that have fresh, exciting menus based on local food. Each episode features two teams that have 48 hours to come up with a fresh concept for a food court restaurant, test the concept, find source ingredients, and create a marketing campaign before putting the concept to the test in a one-day competition at a mall food court. The team that outsells the other during the contest earns the grand prize: the chance to open a restaurant -- rent-free for a year -- in the food court. Tyler Florence, who has awarded contestants mobile eateries on "The Great Food Truck Race," moves indoors as host of "Food Court Wars."