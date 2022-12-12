Not Available

Food Detectives was a food science show hosted by Ted Allen that aired in North America on Food Network. Ted Allen, backed by research conducted by Popular Science magazine, investigates food-related beliefs, such as the validity of the five-second rule or the effectiveness of ginger to relieve motion sickness. In addition to support from scientists such as molecular biologist Dr. Adam Ruben and Popular Science staff members, Allen is assisted on-screen by a group of so-called "Food Techs," often-silent assistants who are the participants in simple experiments exploring food-related myths, beliefs, practices, and folkways.