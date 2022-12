Not Available

Behind each bag of chips, can of beer, candy bar, or loaf of bread, lies a mega-industrial production line that brings each product to the masses. Introducing Food Factory, a mesmerizing peek behind the scenes of the weird and wonderful processes that produce everyone’s favourite foods. From raw materials to finished products, Food Factory reveals in awe-inspiring detail how mass-produced favourites are really made. Put on a hardhat and get ready to meet the food!