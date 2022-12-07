Not Available

Across the country, heated rivalries divide passionate locals in cities big and small — over which dish defines the district. From meaty lobster rolls and golden fried clams to juicy meatballs and luscious cheesecake, these signature dishes polarize the community. Michael Symon (Iron Chef America) pounds the pavement searching for the country's most intense and long-standing dish disputes to settle once and for all. Michael works in their kitchens, interviews locals, and summons undercover critics to learn as much as he can about the divisive dishes to finally put a lid on these Food Feuds.