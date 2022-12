Not Available

Walk in with an idea ... walk out with a fortune. In Food Fortunes, recipe developers, product makers and food visionaries have the opportunity to earn cold hard cash from four titans of the industry all looking to make lucrative investments. "Pitching the room," however, has a whole new meaning, as the only way to impress the investors is to win the approval of a panel of consumers. Will these inventors' ideas land flat, or will they go home with a food fortune?