Every recipe tells a story. And every family has one – a recipe that tugs at your heart strings, makes you laugh, brings back memories and sums up all that’s great about food - its ability to delight our senses, bring people together and spread joy and happiness. That's what Food Glorious Food is all about. Food Glorious Food is a competition for budding cooks – and the prize couldn’t be more mouth-watering - the winner gets to see their dish on the shelves of Marks & Spencer stores all over the UK as well as receiving a cash prize of £20,000. We have scoured the country in search of a very special dish that everyone in Britain will, for the first time ever, be able to buy and eat in stores nationwide.