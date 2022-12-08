Food of Love

Not Available

Tak (Wong Hei) is a gifted cooking talent. He wanted to become a successful chef. His uncle Kwai (Lau Kar Fai) is on his side but unfortunately, his own father Kin (Leung Ka Yan) is very much against the idea. Tak is frustrated. He feels better when his friend Lam (Yuen Kit Ying Fennie) conciliates him. Tak does not give up and his father finally allows him to work in a Chinese restaurant in a hotel. There he meets his dream girl Wing (Kwok Ho Ying) and he manages to win her heart. Lam is upset when she learns about this. Tak also becomes good friends with Ho (Ngai Chun Kit), whose father owns the hotel. The two decide to open a restaurant with another friend Lai (Cheung Siu Fai) and the business earn them fame and fortune. Tak then asks Wing to marry him but is turned down. He is hurt and Lam is again beside him. The two at last fell for each other. Then Tak is becoming so famous that Ho is extremely jealous of him. He wants to ruin everything for Tak...