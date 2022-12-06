Not Available

Food Safari is the ultimate journey into new culinary worlds on our doorstep. We aim to make the exotic familiar by guiding you through key ingredients and easy recipes across 13 delicious cuisines. Each episode explores a new cuisine with the help of professional chefs and homecooks who show us their tips and secrets, cheat's recipes and classic favourites. It's like Cooking for Dummies across the world. Presenter Maeve O'Meara takes us deep into our cities and suburbs to uncover the very best of ingredients for Moroccan, Malaysian, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Indian, Greek, Italian, Mexican, Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Lebanese and Spanish food. Along the way, we meet people who really know their food and who make this series so real. Many of them are Maeve's old friends, and they happily share simple tips while preparing easy, mouth-watering dishes. It's a bit like getting a kiss on both cheeks as you pull up a chair to learn great new recipes from a food savvy friend.