Food Source

Not Available

The saying goes, "Food", everyone loves to taste a variety of food reward a hard day's work! To make a rich addition to the need to go through the skilled chef's cooking, the characteristics of the ingredients is the most important part of the food, but how many people know that they come from? Diet program "Fresh force school" will take you to follow the place of "food power man" hell and high water all over Malaysia, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, China, to find the birthplace of various ingredients, to experience a variety of food cultivation, planting or farming process, you unlock the mystery of "life experience of different ingredients, witness quietly achievements of farmers, and make you more appreciative of the meals the happiness of satiation.