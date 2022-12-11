Not Available

Did you know that many of this country's best food stories come from the smaller towns around America? That's why we're driving to the tastiest spots in the USA. Food Expert and Host, Skye the towns she has discovered to be "hidden gems." She'll talk with the locals, dine at their favorite restaurants and get their insider point of view. We'll share stories that connect people from all backgrounds and walks of life and gain a fresh new perspective. Whether it's Vidalia, GA, Galena, IN, or Corona Del Mar, CA...It's all happening on Foodie Road Trip.