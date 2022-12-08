Not Available

Dom Joly gets set to fool the nation in this brand new ITV1 series. Fool Britannia turns the UK into Dom's very own prank playground, poking fun at what it means to be British by unleashing a host of new characters and pranks. No-one and nowhere is safe as Dom targets members of the public the length and breadth of Great Britain... they're not even safe on holiday. From our confusion with modern rules, our passion for queuing or our inability to complain, Dom's colourful array of characters are set to shock, surprise and shine a light on the comedy state of the nation. Merging our nation's infectious ability to make fun of itself, together with Dom Joly's unique talents, Fool Britannia is a distinctive comedy series filled with memorable characters and new catchphrases "which are guaranteed to provide hilarious results". ITV's John Kaye Cooper said: "We're thrilled to have Dom Joly at the helm of this exciting new comedy series. His infectious, irreverent humour and distinctive take on the country's unique traits will make this must see TV for our viewers." ITV Studios' Lee Connolly added: "We've always been up for laughing at ourselves in this country and Fool Britannia will continue that tradition as we travel the UK unleashing Dom's fantastic array of bizarre and infuriating characters on the unsuspecting public."