Fool Canada

This series is a fun and witty social experiment that puts Canadians’ notorious politeness to the test. Armed with hidden cameras, Will Sasso and a team of comedians travel across Canada toying with real people on subjects that divide and unite us, and poke fun at what it means to be Canadian. The series works to irreverently poke fun at what it means to be Canadian, stretching our famous sense of humour to new limits, from our propensity for politeness to our acceptance of a multitude of taxes.