Fool's Gold

After leaving real estate and purchasing a mine in Ontario, Todd Ryznar convinces some of his friends to head into the wilderness for eight weeks in search of gold deposits. The problem for this gang of would-be miners is that they have no idea what they're doing. They could be in for a huge payday, but they have to figure it out as they go. Viewers can follow their haphazard journey into the world of professional gold digging -- through bug-infested days, frigid nights and beer-fueled weekends -- to find out if they reap the benefits of beginner's luck or if hopes of striking it rich are dashed.