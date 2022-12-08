Not Available

This series examines the role of the foot soldier in the armies of history. Often forgotten and unappreciated, the foot soldier nevertheless provides the manpower necessary for military operations. Foot Soldiers takes a look at the life and lifestyles of the men who made their livelihood by dodging death. From the ancient Egyptian soldier to the soldier of the twenty-first century, the foot soldier is the backbone of any army. The series was later re-aired on H2 (then known as History International).