Football Focus is a BBC television show, broadcast on BBC One on Saturday lunchtimes, covering football, presented from the 2009-10 season by Dan Walker. The programme previously formed part of the Grandstand programme but has since August 2001 been considered a show in its own right. The programme is now a weekly magazine, with reports from across the country at all levels of English and Scottish football. It previews the weekend's fixtures and provides updates from the early Premier League game. Since BBC have the rights to Premier League highlights, Football Focus also shows the key moments from the midweek matches