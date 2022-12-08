Not Available

“Football, Fussball, Voetbal: The European Game 1956-1996” is a nine-part series broadcast on BBC2 in October, November and December of 1995. The series takes an in-depth look at Europe's best football teams and their players spanning the period 1956-1996. The programmes are filled with historical game-highlights and in-depth player profiles from the rich vaults of the BBC football archives, covering both the European nations championships as well as the various competitions for European club teams.