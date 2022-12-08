Football Hooligans & Proud

Not Available

It's all going to kick off... Meet the 21st Century football hooligans in this gripping documentary. Football hooliganism was once called ‘the English disease’. While the police’s hard-line tactics have largely eradicated the violence of the '70s and '80s, with the World Cup right around the corner it is clear that there are still a few gangs hell bent on having a scrap. Featuring frank and honest interviews with the perpetrators themselves, this programme shines a light into the underworld of 21st-century hooliganism.