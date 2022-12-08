Not Available

Football Hooligans & Proud

It's all going to kick off... Meet the 21st Century football hooligans in this gripping documentary. Football hooliganism was once called ‘the English disease’. While the police’s hard-line tactics have largely eradicated the violence of the '70s and '80s, with the World Cup right around the corner it is clear that there are still a few gangs hell bent on having a scrap. Featuring frank and honest interviews with the perpetrators themselves, this programme shines a light into the underworld of 21st-century hooliganism.

