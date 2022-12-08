Not Available

In the world of football there are matches that capture the imagination of fans around the globe, games that are steeped in history and passion, clashes that stir the emotions of everyone who’s ever watched the beautiful came. ‘Greatest Football Rivalries’ takes a unique insight into the world’s most famous and explosive football rivalries. It will trace the history of these legendary derbies between some of football’s greatest teams, exploring what lies at the heart of the rivalry both on the pitch and away from it. Every show will feature a selection of the greatest moments from these matches from the archives. There will also be interviews with some of the legendary coaches and players who have been involved in these titanic matches, helping to explain why they are held in such high esteem by players and supporters alike. Finally, each programme will follow the teams and fans on the day of the big match, capturing the intensity and passion of the game on the pitch and in the stands. Greatest Football Rivalries’ will stir the emotions of football fans of all ages and all clubs across the globe unlike any other series that has gone before it!