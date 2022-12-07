Not Available

Tighten your helmets and put on those extra pads because football season is about to get intense as the wives and girlfriends behind some of the sport's most elite players take the field on VH1. A flashy team of Football Wives will give viewers a never-before-seen look into the glamorous, and dramatic, life of a professional football player's spouse in VH1's original series. VH1's Football Wives include: * Pilar Sanders, married to Deion Sanders, all-pro cornerback, retired * Amanda Davis married to Leonard Davis, guard, Dallas * Chanita Foster, wife of Offensive Lineman George Foster, 7-year veteran with Denver, Cleveland, Detroit * Brittany Pigrenet, girlfriend of David Buehler, kicker, Dallas * Dawn Neufeld, wife of Tight End Ryan Neufeld, 7-year veteran with Dallas, Jacksonville, Buffalo * Melani Ismail, married to Rocket Ismail, receiver, retired * Erin McBriar, married to Mat McBriar, punter, Dallas * Mercedes Nelson, ex-girlfriend of star Dallas football player Set in the cradle of American football, Dallas, this series goes inside the real-life locker room of the spouses of some of the biggest footballers in the game. Many of these ladies live the life. They drive the best cars, live in the biggest mansions, wear designer clothes and jewelry, and travel first class. But living the high life is not all glamour and is frequently fleeting. Football players are often injured so their partners are forced to not only play wife, but also be a mother or nurse to their man. The careers of these modern-day gladiators span only a few years on average and their life-expectancy is alarmingly low. There is often a fine line between the stars who collect big contracts and the journeymen who fight to stay in the league, sometimes struggling to pay their bills. And unlike basketball players, football stars travel less for games and are more often home with their families. What price will they pay for enduring the equivalent of multiple head-on collisions on any given Sunday?