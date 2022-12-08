Not Available

In For Rent, join Jodi Gilmour as she guides desperate but hopeful renters to a home that fits their budget. Once the place is found, Gilmour performs TV-worthy makeover miracles on a dime. With her knack for seeing a property's hidden potential and optimizing even the trickiest layouts, Gilmour shows renters how to get fantastic results with a minimal investment. Along the way, she helps them navigate the market with tips like how to conduct a search, how to negotiate a lease and what to look for and avoid in a property. It can be an emotional ride, but through all the ups and downs, Gilmour offers plenty of support and tips to take the "ouch" out of home rental and redesign.