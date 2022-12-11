Not Available

After his alcohol-fuelled 18th birthday party, Cédric gets into a spectacular car crash as he drives home with his 17-year-old childhood friend, Sarah. That night, the two teens and their parents see their worlds turn upside down. The accident sets both families on a long and tortuous path they didn’t expect. The tragedy forces them all to dig deep inside themselves as they struggle to survive and even grow stronger, through a series of medical, legal and emotional challenges. Their story is rooted in a quest for truth, as they try to come to grips with what really happened on that fateful night, and how these kids are dealing with it.