Not Available

Julie Walters invites viewers to take a great escape into our great outdoors. Britain - the majestic isle we call home - is made up of some gloriously varied landscapes. Sitting within those landscapes are the cherished places we never tire of and plenty of hidden gems many of us are yet to discover. For The Love of Britain provides a guide to both, taking us on a journey through all that's truly great about our country. With the help of some familiar faces, the series explores the length and breadth of the nation, with each episode focussing on a different part of the UK. From our lakes, to our peaks and our sweeping coastline, viewers will be guided through our green and pleasant island home... from those who both live in it and love it.