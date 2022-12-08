Not Available

Forbidden Kyoto is a special travel series with a documentary touch in which our guide, Sherry, shows foreign guests around Kyoto. It is all built around the guests' spiritual discoveries, Sherry's gorgeous kimonos and the use of special camera equipment for shooting the beautiful Kyoto scenes. This isn't, though, just another travel show. Kyoto still has many places that not only foreigners but also the Japanese find it hard to enter. As the title states, these are journeys into Forbidden Kyoto. In the world of the geisha, for example, there is the custom at tea houses, high-class inns and restaurants of not accepting guests without an introduction. It is also not normally possible to see behind the scenes at many Buddhist and Shinto religious rites and festivals of the temples and shrines. The traditional ways have been maintained behind tightly shut doors for centuries and even millennia. Wouldn't you want to glimpse behind those closed