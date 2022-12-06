Not Available

Ford Startime (aka Lincoln-Mercury Startime) was an hour long, color anthology series sponsored by the automotive company. Music, variety and drama alternated in various programs over the course of the one season it aired. Many top stars appeared. Hubbell Robinson was the Executive Producer for the series which had a reported budget of 15 million dollars for the season. There was also a Canadian version of the series on the CBC that aired a few of the American programs in addition to their own productions.