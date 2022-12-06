Not Available

Ford Theatre was a celebrated live dramatic anthology series sponsored by The Ford Motor Company and created by its agency Kenyon & Eckhardt, Inc. Ford Theatre was a one-hour spin-off of a successful radio anthology. It featured original and adapted one-hour dramas broadcast live for the East Coast from CBS studios in New York. The television series premiered with the episode "Years Ago" on Sunday, October 17, 1948 at 7:30. The series ran monthly for its first season. Episodes were produced by Garth Montgomery and were directed by Marc Daniels. In its second season, Ford Theatre moved to Fridays at 9:00 where it began running bi-monthly. Halfway through the season Garth Montgomery stepped down as producer of the show was replaced by Winston O'Keefe. O'Keefe left the show after the second season and Montgomery returned as executive producer. In its third season, Ford Theatre alternated with Magnavox Theatre, another dramatic anthology. The one-hour live version of Ford Theater ende