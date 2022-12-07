Not Available

Foreign Correspondent has been Australia's leading international current affairs program since 1992. For over two decades reporters, producers, camera operators and sound recordists have travelled more than 170 countries and produced more than 1,600 reports. The program draws on the ABC's extensive network of international correspondents and a Sydney-based reporting and production team. Foreign Correspondent reports on major international issues but it also travels to places where reporters and camera operators are less welcome - investigating stories that governments don't want told.