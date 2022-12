Not Available

Kang San-Hyeok is a member of the 119 special rescue team. He is handsome and smart, but he does not remember his childhood. Jung Young-Jae is an enthusiastic surgical resident. Kang San-Hyeok and Jung Young-Jae meet at a mysterious forest. Even though they do not want to, they must live together in the mysterious forest. Living there, they discover small pleasures. Kang San-Hyeok and Jung Young-Jae soon uncover a secret about themselves and the forest.