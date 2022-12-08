Not Available

Forest Friends (French: Les Copains de la Forêt) is an animated television series initially broadcast on TF1, and later rerun on French children's network TiJi. In the series, a wildfire has driven away many species of forest animals, who reluctantly must live uneasily with each other. But seven young open-minded survivors taught by their mentor the Old Oak of the Forest, step forth to prove that the animals no matter how different they are from each other, can live and work together as a community in peace and friendship. Frequently the rats cause trouble and inconvenience for the animals.