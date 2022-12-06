Not Available

A lucky inheritance makes it possible for Jack and Harriet Boult to exchange their hectic London life for the tranquillity of Meadows Green Farm in rural Gloucestershire. While the fresh air proves immensely helpful for daughter Freddy, who suffers from asthma and serious allergies, the family quickly discover that country living is not without its complications. Reuniting John Alderton (Please, Sir!) and BAFTA winner Pauline Collins (Shirley Valentine) as ex-rally driver Jack and former nurse Harriet, Forever Green follows the fortunes of a family who realise a dream held by many, but frequently find themselves caught off-guard by the realities of rural life. This set contains both series of LWT's popular and engaging drama, originally screened from 1989 to 1992.