Forever Summer With Nigella

Not Available

In this eight-part series, Nigella cooks irresistible summery recipes that can be enjoyed at any time of the year. Featuring food from around the globe, Nigella ventures out of the kitchen to give picnics, barbecues and beach food a touch of her inimitable culinary style. In each episode, Nigella’s recipes reflect a different colour with some amazing and unexpected results. Forever Summer is about easy cooking and easy eating… laid-back recipes that keep you feeling like summer never ended and that the kitchen is, in Nigella’s words, “not a place you escape from, but the place you escape to.”