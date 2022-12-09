Not Available

Forevermore

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This is the story of Xander, the rebellious and irresponsible unico hijo of a hotel magnate, and the feisty and hardworking Strawberry Jam Queen of La Trinidad, Benguet, Agnes. Xander and Agnes’ extraordinary relationship starts after an intoxicated Xander crash lands his parachute into a strawberry truck. To teach him a lesson, his parents made him pay for the damages he caused by making him work at the strawberry farm under the guidance of Agnes and other strawberry farmers.

Cast

Enrique GilAlexander "Xander" Grande III
Liza SoberanoMaria Agnes Calay

View Full Cast >

Images