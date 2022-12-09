Forevermore

Not Available

This is the story of Xander, the rebellious and irresponsible unico hijo of a hotel magnate, and the feisty and hardworking Strawberry Jam Queen of La Trinidad, Benguet, Agnes. Xander and Agnes’ extraordinary relationship starts after an intoxicated Xander crash lands his parachute into a strawberry truck. To teach him a lesson, his parents made him pay for the damages he caused by making him work at the strawberry farm under the guidance of Agnes and other strawberry farmers.