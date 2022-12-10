Forget You Remember Love

Not Available

Shan Junhao is the CEO of Senwell. He's a hard-hitting leader who never takes half measures to achieve what he wants. He's encounter with Ye Qianyu is not a pleasant one as he has mandated the closure of the Guanmei Inn, a place that Ye Qianyu holds dear. When Shan Junhao gets into an accident and wakes up with no memories of the past, Ye Qianyu takes him in and gives him a fake identity. They grow closer through their time together even though she knows that one day, he is bound to leave.