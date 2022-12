Not Available

Ben Turner is a happily married man in his late thirties who owns a used book shop and helps his wife run an inn in a small town in England. When a young local girl is found murdered in the woods, Ben has more than the safety of his own daughter to worry about. For his real name is Peter Baxter, and in his late teens he was convicted of child murder and spent years in prison. Now a woman moves into the inn and starts asking pointed questions.