Gardening programmes usually stop at the kitchen door and cookery programmes rarely step into the garden. But in Fork To Fork, celebrated TV gardener Monty Don and wife Sarah restore our faith in food by showing us the basics of growing organic fruit, herbs and vegetables and using the produce to create simple but delicious seasonal recipes. Monty shows he’s got more than just green fingers as he prepares a dazzling display of dishes including Aga-roasted onions, organic pizza and fresh herb omelette. Filmed at the Dons’ beautiful Herefordshire home, it portrays the unbroken – and traditional - journey from garden to table.