Not Available

Freely based on the drawings of the Trentino illustrator Fabio Vettori, Formiche is a series made up of 52 short, funny episodes, enriched by funny gags and graphic ideas, with lively and light contents, and yet full of references to our daily life ... because the ants we are! Small, black, tender and witty, ants are the protagonists of hilarious adventures that help us discover their "humanity" in the spectacular scenery of their great exploits.